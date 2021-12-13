Search

13 Dec 2021

Kilkenny businesses named runners-up in the Irish Business Design Challenge 2021

TurboChillers named runner-up the small/medium category, Nicki Hoyne Collection named runner-up in micro category

KILKENNY

TurboChillers named runner-up the small/medium category. Nicki Hoyne Collection named runner-up in micro category

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Two Kilkenny businesses have been named runners-up in the Irish Business Design Challenge (IBDC) 2021.

TurboChillers, a high-volume ultra-rapid can cooling machine which is capable of cooling beverage cans for a customer in seconds, designed by Kilkenny Cooling Systems Ltd, was named runner-up in the small/medium category. Nicki Hoyne Collection, an Irish accessories brand which aims to inspire people to celebrate and cherish fashion, not to consume it and throw it away, was named runner-up in the micro category.

The Irish Business Design Challenge, which took place last Thursday, December 9, first launched in 2020 to supports companies applying clever design solutions to meet their customer’s needs. The competition was open to entries from micro, small and medium Irish enterprises (MSMEs).

Run by Design & Crafts Council Ireland in partnership with Enterprise Ireland, the Local Enterprise Offices and supported by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, the competition showcases the ‘business heroes’ in the MSME sector.

The strongest entries demonstrated how they have created meaningful and innovative solutions. The businesses that received the most public votes were then shortlisted, before being evaluated by the judges, Charlotte Barker, Daryl Regan, Tommy Murray and Breda Fox, who selected the overall winners.

Damien English, TD, Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail said: “By bringing together three leading agencies in this space, Design & Crafts Council Ireland, Enterprise Ireland, and the Local Enterprise Offices we are driving much-needed awareness of design and the opportunity for innovating and progressing business development in our MSME sector. The results speak for themselves and will no doubt inspire other businesses to think outside the box.”

Chief Executive, Design and Craft Council Ireland, Rosemary Steen said:" This is the second year of the Irish Business Design Challenge, and it once again highlights the resilience, ingenuity and creativity of Ireland’s MSMEs and it is a privilege to shine a light on these businesses who, despite overwhelming odds, continue to pursue their vision and come up with both problem-solving and joy-inducing design solutions.”

The full list of awards is below.

SMALL/MEDIUM Category

·        Joint Winner - Bo Steel Ltd (Galway) – agriculture sector

·        Joint Winner - Aqueduct - The Well Water Ltd (Dublin) – water cooler industry

·        Runner up - The Twelve Hotel (Galway) – hospitality

·        Runner up – TurboChillers (Kilkenny) – refrigeration 

·        Highly commended - NCBI Services (Dublin)- charity sector

MICRO CATEGORY

·       Winner - Grá Chocolates Ltd (Galway) – artisan foods

·        Runner up – ResHub (Dublin)  - wellness

·        Runner up - Nicki Hoyne Collection (Kilkenny) – fashion

·        Highly commended - Dog Dry (Waterford) – pets and animals

·       Highly commended - huku designs ltd. (Donegal) – leisure and sporting

