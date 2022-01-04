Kilkenny business wins Best Tourism/Hospitality at ActionCOACH Business Excellence Awards 2021

A Kilkenny business has been crowned Best Tourism/Hospitality Business at the ActionCOACH Business Excellence Awards 2021

Local eatery Paris Texas were winners of the Best Retail Business (large business category) at the virtual event held recently.

“In a very difficult year our management team kept their focus on our customers and our service," said Pat Crotty from Paris Texas.

"ActionCOACH’s Rory Smyth’s mentoring was an important element of achieving this success. It will encourage us to improve again next year.”

Their ActionCOACH Rory Smyth spoke about Paris Texas and said: “In what has been a very difficult year for the Hospitality Industry, Pat and his team at Paris Texas have worked tirelessly to ensure that they continue to create a wonderful customer experience to all their visitors. While huge investment was made in providing a Safe Dining and Working environment , Pat and his team strived to ensure that they are always improving by continuously reviewing their food and drink menus to ensure that they are providing their customers with exceptional value for money while supporting local artisan suppliers.”

It’s been another challenging business year for everyone, but at ActionCOACH Ireland, they saw their clients excel during a time of uncertainty. Those clients were celebrated with the annual ActionCOACH Business Excellence Awards 2021.

Running for the past decade, the Business Excellence Awards showcase the ‘best of the best’ in the business world across small, medium and large businesses. This year’s virtual awards honour the achievements and accomplishments of business owners and professionals from across the island of Ireland.

The organisations that entered shared their confidential data across sales, profits, and job creation for 2021.

The information received saw major increases across all aspects of their businesses including;

· 254 new jobs were created by the 43 businesses over the past 12 months

· Average Sales growth of 37%

· Average Profits growth of 61

Running for over ten years, the Business Excellence Awards was created to recognise the ‘Best of the Best’ in the business world; the awards ceremony honours the achievements and accomplishments of business owners and professionals from around the country.

Categories included:

· Best New Client

· Best Retail Business

· Best Service Business

· Best Tourism / Hospitality Business

· Best Wholesale / Manufacturing / Distribution Business

· Best Community Impact - Job Creation

· Best Company Culture - Team & Leadership

· COVID Impact Award

Paul Fagan, Managing Director, ActionCOACH Ireland, said of the winners: “It is an honour and privilege for me to host these awards.

The SME Business Community are the Real Unsung Super Heroes in Ireland today. During the past 18 months, they have kept their business open in the face of Pandemic with multiple restrictions and lockdowns. They have overcome immense challenges to survive and thrive and today we recognise and celebrate their success.

You will never hear our business owners complain, they will never block up your streets with tractors, lorries or taxis. They get up early every day to open up and work long hours before closing time. They create jobs and employ amazing people to work alongside them. Over 60% of workers are employed by small businesses in Ireland today. They are the people who look after your children in Creches, take care of your pets and your cars, they serve you food and drinks. They look after your health in Doctors, Dentists and physiotherapy clinics.

The winners are judged on the performance of their business in terms of growth in Sales and Profits and new jobs created.”

For the fill list of winners please go https://actioncoach.ie/ business-excellence-awards- 2021/