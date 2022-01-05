Kilkenny's Newpark and Flynn Hotels offering January Sale until January 9

Start 2022 off on a positive note by booking a luxury hotel break with the Flynn Hotel Collection, including Kilkenny's Newpark Hotel, in their January sale.

Not only will it be something to look forward for the New Year ahead but you’ll be making a savvy saving with a 20% discount on bed and breakfast bookings. You’ll also be treated to an additional €22 food credit at the hotel during your stay, with lots of local food to choose from.

The sale launched online on December 26and runs until this coming Sunday, January 9. You can choose from the Newpark Hotel in Kilkenny set on 40 acres of beautiful parkland, the historic Imperial Hotel in the heart of Cork City, The Park Hotel Dungarvan in the beautiful harbour town, or the 18th century Old Ground Hotel in the heart of Ennis, which is the perfect base to explore Clare’s best attractions and the stunning west coast of Ireland.

If you are looking for New Years resolution inspiration Flynn Hotels have 5 ideas for meaningful resolutions that are easy to keep.

Be Kind to yourself

Why not use the promise of a fresh year to be kind to yourself or someone who you think needs a boost? A great way to execute this type of resolution is to commit to dedicated me time. Carving out time on your calendar and booking in for self-care and wellness activities like an afternoon tea, spa treatments or downtime with a book in a hotel lobby.

Local Good Food

Many people will go on health kick that fizzles out as fast as it starts. Instead why not simply resolve to simply eat well and savour the experiences of dinner prepared by the experts. Enjoying good quality local food that is locally sourced and expertly prepared is a goal that you will want to stick to.

For exemplary dining experiences in the New Year why not try Lafayette’s, Sketch or Thyme at 76 on the Mall Restaurant at the Imperial Hotel, The Poets Corner or Town Hall Bistro at the Old Ground Hotel, Scotts Bar and Brasserie or Gullivers Restaurant at the Newpark Hotel or the Meladon Bar and Bistro at the Dungarvan Park Hotel.

Go Green

For 2022 why not resolve to be more eco friendly and sustainable in how you shop, stay, eat, drink and travel. All 4 properties in the Flynn Hotel Collection operate to a sustainability charter which includes buying local, supporting smaller business and local farmers; supporting local charities; maintaining a green procurement policy to soften their impact on the environment, and providing sustainable training for their team. The Imperial Hotel in Cork recently achieved an Eco label for their efforts!

Make Memories and Share Experiences

It is said that the greatest gift you can give someone is your time. Put a fresh focus in 2022 on making memories. Whether it’s spending time with someone special on a romantic couples break to the Old Ground Hotel Ennis or Imperial Hotel Cork or making treasured family memories on a getaway at The Park Hotel Dungarvan or Newpark Hotel Kilkenny.

Appreciate What is On Your Doorstep

If anything positive is to be taken from the travel restrictions over the last two years it might be the renewed interest in staycations which has reminded people to explore our beautiful country, and appreciate the culture, history, heritage, landscapes, and experiences that are on our doorstep.

The Flynn Hotel Collection January Sale ends on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

To book see flynnhotels.com or contact your desired hotel directly to make a booking:

The Imperial Hotel Cork +353 21 4274040, Old Ground Hotel Ennis +353 65 682 8127

Newpark Hotel Kilkenny +353 56 7760500, The Park Hotel Dungarvan +353 65 682 8127

T&C’s Bookable for 14 days only Selected dates, subject to availability. No date changes once the sale is over T&C's apply Bookable from Sunday 26th December to Sunday 9th January for 14 days