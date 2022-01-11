7% rise in number of Enterprise Ireland-backed jobs in the South East

New figures reveal a 7% increase in the number of jobs created by Enterprise Ireland-backed firms in the South East region in the past year.

Enterprise Ireland's end-of-year statement also revealed that 68% of new jobs backed by the company were created outside of Dublin.

The aim of Enterprise Ireland is to accelerate the development of Irish enterprises capable of achieving strong positions in global markets resulting in increased national and regional prosperity and purchasing power.

They provide financial support and advice to Irish technology companies, helping them in promoting goods and services to foreign markets.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar, TD noted at the launch of the report that over 200,000 people now work in Enterprise Ireland client companies.

"It’s great to see Irish exporting companies performing so strongly last year notwithstanding the disruption to trade caused by Brexit and the pandemic. There was a net increase in employment of almost 12,000," he said.

"I am particularly pleased that jobs growth occurred in all regions with almost 70% of new jobs growth occurring outside of Dublin and particularly strong growth in the north-west and south-east."

Kilkenny Fine Gael TD, John Paul Phelan, has also welcomed the figures.

"I want to see Kilkenny and the South East region continue to benefit from employment growth and a new Enterprise Ireland plan will be key to that," he said.

"Enterprise Ireland are very clear that the new strategy will support the Government’s National Economic Plan which has a strong focus on creating more and better jobs, and in ensuring that job creation occurs throughout the country."