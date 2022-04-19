Gortnahoe business wins Services Award at 2022 SFA National Small Business Awards

Campion Pumps has been recognised for their achievements in the services sector at the Small Firms Association, National Business Awards.

Demonstrating superior engineering performance and outstanding service provision, Campion Pumps was honoured at an award’s gala dinner in the RDS on April 13, 2022.

The awards programme, now in it’s eighteenth year, celebrates the achievement, innovation, and excellence amongst small firms.

Speaking of the awards, SFA Chair, Graham Byrne said: “All the companies presented here are among the best in Irish Small businesses.

“The people involved here are truly representative of the diversity of entrepreneurship in Ireland”. After a rigorous application and judging process, Campion Pumps were announced winner of the Service category and one of five finalists for

Innovator of the Year category."

Commenting on the award, Martin Campion, CEO, Campion Pumps said: “We have been delighted with the recognition from the SFA in receiving these awards.”

Campions has a long serving workforce with 38% of staff employed by Campions for over 10 years, 14 of whom have 15 years or more service given to the company. It highlights the wealth of knowledge and expertise within the company, drawing on years of expertise to nurturing innovative new approaches.

Campions Pumps will be celebrating 35 years in business next year. Founded by local man Martin Campion, Campion Pumps are leading providers of water and waste water pumping solutions in Ireland. Providing a full range of pumping and treatment solutions to commercial, industrial, agricultural, and domestic customers and have recently launched Campion Connect monitoring and IoT services to European market.