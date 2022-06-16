South East Food Stories has just been launched to help promote the wide variety of producers, providers and makers delivering quality foods directly from source to plates across the South East.

The South East is known for an abundance of naturally sourced food and drink, and for its unique and inventive makers and producers. Anyone who has tasted the area’s high quality local food, foraged on beaches and in forests to find the best natural foodstuffs, and tasted the local beverages, will have a story to tell about it.

The pilot agri-food initiative incorporates produce from across Kilkenny, Carlow, Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford and highlights the businesses working hard to keep food sustainability at the heart of what they do.

Speaking about the impact of South East Food Stories, Brian O’Flynn, Head of Ireland’s Ancient East said: “We are delighted to see tourism businesses across the South East coming together to create high quality food trail experiences aligned to the Ireland’s Ancient East Brand. Visitors are increasingly seeking out opportunities to immerse themselves in the local story and this trail provides a great opportunity to sample the wide variety on offer in these counties”

Director of Ireland South East, Alan Quirke, said: “The South East offers a varied tourism experience, blending heritage, coastal activities, gardens with other activities and attractions. What stands out about the South East is its vast agri-food market and we’re delighted to be able to showcase the wide range of produce across the five counties.”

The campaign is inspired by the importance of food and its production as part of our overall tourism experience. All five counties have hundreds of years’ worth of heritage and history with wonderful visitor experiences, which serve as a backdrop to fresh experiences and new stories.

Siobhan O’Sullivan, Marketing Director of Mount Juliet Estate said, “Mount Juliet Estate is home to two award winning restaurants, the Michelin Star and four AA Rosette awarded Lady Helen under Chef John Kelly and the Michelin Plate, and two AA Rosette awarded The Hound Restaurant under Chef Andy Nolan. We pride ourselves on our collaboration with the very best local producers, to create what is a true taste of Kilkenny, served in the distinctive surrounds of this heritage estate, here at Mount Juliet. Achieving such prestigious accolades has led to Mount Juliet Estate becoming a destination for culinary tourism attracting visitors from both national and international markets. As such, we are delighted to support this initiative which will highlight the high standards of artisan producers and dining experiences to be enjoyed in the South East.”

Speaking about her story, Julie Calder Potts of Highbank Orchards says: “I love working in food tourism. It’s so satisfying to deal with freshly sourced products and ingredients so that we know we are serving up sustainably grown, fresh and delicious food. I’m happy to be involved with South East Food Stories; the focus is all about how we tell our stories because, after all, isn’t food one of the first things we talk about when we’ve been somewhere new or interesting? I’m really enjoying telling my story!”

South East Food Stories: where stories start, and where yours begin. Find out more about South East Food Stories http://southeastfoodstories.com.

The South East Food Stories is overseen by a steering group, comprising the five County Councils and Fáilte Ireland.