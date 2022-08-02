New CEO ready to take the reins at Port of Waterford in Belview, South Kilkenny

David Sinnott, originally from Wexford, is set to take up the Port of Waterford CEO role at Belview in South Kilkenny.

Sinnott has been working in Germany for the last ten years for Carl Zeiss Vision International GmbH, where he held the role of Vice President of Product Management.

David is to leave his position there to return to the Southeast to take up the role of CEO at the Port of Waterford Company following the completion of Frank Ronan’s term at the end of September.

Prior to David’s time in Product Management at Carl Zeiss Vision he served in several positions for the company in supply chain management.

Starting out in materials management at their former manufacturing facility in Wexford, David then spent time as Director of European Supply Chain, before taking a role as Director of Business Integration.

David Sinnott is from Wexford town and was president of Wexford Chamber of Commerce in 2002 and 2003.



Commenting on the appointment, Chairman of the Port of Waterford Des Whelan stated that the board of directors look forward to welcoming David Sinnott to Port of Waterford.

"The board are confident that David will continue to build on the progress of the port in recent years," he said.

"David has the relevant experience and skills to provide strong stewardship at the Port and we wish him every success.



"The board and I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Frank Ronan for his excellent work at Port of Waterford over the last seven years and we wish him the very best for the future."