12 Aug 2022

BREAKING: Hundreds of new jobs for Kilkenny as global company announces major plans

Mayor: 'Will significantly boost our local economy - fantastic for Kilkenny and wider region'

IDA

The project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland

Kilkenny People

12 Aug 2022 10:13 AM

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny is in for a major jobs boost in the coming months, with global healthcare company Abbott announcing a new state-of the-art manufacturing facility for the city.

Abbott will invest €440 million in the manufacturing facility in the IDA Business and Technology Park, which will create upwards of 800 new jobs. Abbott is a well-established US multinational medical devices and health care company with existing plants in a number of locations across Ireland.

The proposed facility in Kilkenny will focus on the manufacture of the company's Freestyle Libre 3 product - a cutting edge product to continuously monitor glucose levels for diabetic care. The project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Acting Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council Sean Mckeown says the council’s executives will now proactively engage with Abbott to expedite the development.

Mayor of Kilkenny David FitzGerald has also welcomed the news.


"The news today of Abbott’s investment of the new manufacturing facility is fantastic for Kilkenny and indeed the South East region. This will significantly boost our local economy and create many high tech jobs. I would like to welcome the Abbott team to Kilkenny and wish them every success on their new venture," he said.

