12 Aug 2022

Kilkenny Chamber welcomes announcement by Abbot

Brian Keyes, President of Kilkenny Chamber

Reporter:

Mary Cody

12 Aug 2022 12:12 PM

The announcement by US MedTech giant Abbott that they plan to invest €440 million in a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the IDA Business & Technology Park in Kilkenny is warmly welcomed by Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce.

“This is a huge vote of confidence in Kilkenny by a global tech firm that is already a significant employer in the country. Decisions of this magnitude are not made lightly, and it is a tribute to everyone involved to have achieved this outstanding outcome for Kilkenny. I want to thank the IDA and all the people who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make this happen.” said Chamber President Brian Keyes.

“This investment will realise hundreds of highly skilled and well-paid jobs for Kilkenny. It is also a huge endorsement for Kilkenny as a great place in which to do business and an acknowledgement that we have the infrastructure, the skills and the connectivity that make it a great location in which to invest” said Chamber CEO John Hurley.

“We wholeheartedly welcome Abbott to Kilkenny and look forward to working with them for a long and successful future in Kilkenny.”

 

