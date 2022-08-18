Kilkenny County Council Leads €50 million Public Lighting Energy Efficiency Project for the Eastern Region

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Pat Fitzpatrick has welcomed the contract signing of the Public Lighting Energy Efficiency Project for the Eastern Region (PLEEP-ER) which will see nine local authorities and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) invest €50 million in upgrading their public lighting to Light Emitting Diode (LED) technology.

Retrofitting to LED lights is better for the climate, saves money and improves light quality.



At the contract signing, Cathaoirleach Cllr. Pat Fitzpatrick, said: “Local authorities are committed to leading on climate action, reducing carbon emissions in our operations and meeting our energy efficiency targets. This project takes a big step in that direction as public lighting currently accounts for half of all the energy used by local authorities.

"Retrofitting public lighting to LED is not only good for the planet, it will also save us up to 55% on our energy and maintenance costs, while improving light quality. Advancements in LED technology allow for an improved visual environment, enhanced public safety and reduced light pollution.”

Led by Kilkenny County Council, PLEEP Eastern Region will upgrade approximately 73,500 public lights across nine local authorities, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wicklow County Councils, as well as Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

Twenty-one Local Authorities are collaborating in the National Public lighting Energy Efficiency Project (PLEEP), coordinated by the Roads Management Office (RMO), to retrofit approximately 205,000 public lights to LED. Once complete, the project is set to reduce CO2 emissions by 20,000 tonnes each year, reduce energy and maintenance costs by 55% while saving the local authorities €12m in energy and maintenance costs annually.

The project will also survey and collect data on the condition of the public lighting infrastructure to enable local authorities to plan and invest in the upgrading of the public lighting for our communities into the future.

The project is being directly funded by Local Authorities with additional financial support from the Governments Climate Action Fund and Transport Infrastructure Ireland. Technical assistances services have been funded in part by the European Local Assistance Facility, ELENA set up by the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The project is being rolled out on a regional basis with a Lead Authority managing the roll out in each of the 3 regions. Each region will appoint a contractor to undertake the retrofit, following a tender process.

Kilkenny County Council is proud to lead the second phase of the National Public Lighting Energy Efficiency Project for the Eastern Region, with the 1st phase having already commended in the South West Region with Cork County Council as the lead Authority in that region.

Following a competitive tender process, the contract signing for the Public Lighting Energy Efficiency Project Eastern Region took place in County Hall on Wednesday the 17th August 2022 between Kilkenny County Council and the Contractor Killaree Lighting Services ASD Lighting PLC Joint Venture. Persons present at the signing of the contract for the Eastern Region were Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Cllr. Pat Fitzpatrick, A/CEO Sean McKeown, Director of Services Tim Butler, Damien Lennon, Brian Doherty and David Vaughan from Killaree Lighting Services and Richard Steward, Managing Director, Nathan French and Pat Lawlor from ASD Lighting PLC.