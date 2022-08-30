Search

30 Aug 2022

350 new jobs on the way for South-East region

350 new jobs on the way for South-East region

Horizon Therapeutics to expand their development and manufacturing facility at the IDA business park at Butlerstown, Waterford

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Aug 2022 6:53 PM

Waterford Fine Gael Senator John Cummins has warmly welcomed plans by Horizon Therapeutics to expand their development and manufacturing facility at the IDA business park at Butlerstown by 320,000 sq/ft which would ultimately result in the creation of some 350 jobs.

The company confirmed that a planning application has been submitted to Waterford City and County Council for the major expansion.

Horizon purchased its existing facility in June 2021 for $65 million with the understanding that adjacent Industrial Development Agency (IDA) Ireland land was available for further manufacturing and development expansion.

Cinemas in Kilkenny and across Ireland to offer €4 tickets for National Cinema Day

Senator Cummins said: ““I have been working very closely with Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar to emphasise the importance of job creation in Waterford and the wider South East region.

"Since Fine Gael came into government a decade ago, we have seen the continued upward trend of IDA and Enterprise Ireland supported employment in Waterford and I look forward to that trend continuing.”

He added: “These jobs create higher disposable income, which in turn benefits the wider local economy. It also goes to show the importance of having purpose built advance facilities which major companies can locate in.

Gardaí renew appeal following fatal traffic collision in Kilkenny

“The current 44,000 sq/ft facility which Horizon are located in was the second of the advance buildings constructed by the IDA at Butlerstown, with the third now being occupied by Repligen.

“A fourth is currently under construction and I will continue to lobby for plans to be advanced for the next one, to ensure that pipeline of jobs continues to flow”.

“As we grow as a global biotechnology company, it is important to continue to invest in our development and manufacturing capabilities to supplement our current network of contract manufacturing organizations to maintain flexibility over our production and supply,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon.

“The planned expansion to add this drug substance facility is important to the long-term growth of our commercial and pipeline biologics as well as our commitment to Ireland.

Former Kilkenny College student now makes six-figure salary being a YouTube expert

Senator Cummins concluded by saying "investments like this are testament to the fantastic multinational companies and workforce that we have here in the South-East region".

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media