Entry is open for the Kilkenny Business Awards 2022

Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce, along with main sponsor, State Street, have launched the Kilkenny Business Awards 2022.



After a very successful 2021 Business Awards last March, Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce is returning to its traditional date in November this year, for the big social and business networking event of the year.

Saturday, November 19, in the Lyrath Estate Hotel is a date for all business diaries.



Open to all businesses operating in Kilkenny City and county, the nomination process was officially announced by Cathal Smyth, Managing Director, Chief Administrative Officer, State Street Global Services Ireland, at an event hosted by Kilkenny Chamber at Dore Optical in their brand-new building on the Waterford Road, on Tuesday.



Dores were the winners of the Overall Business of the Year at the 2021 Business Awards.

Kilkenny Chamber is now calling on individuals and enterprises across Kilkenny to nominate businesses for one of the prestigious awards.



This year three new categories are being introduced: Diversity, Equality and Inclusion in the Workplace, Health and Wellness in the Workplace, and the Post Pandemic Phoenix Award.

President of Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce, Brian Keyes said: “The awards process is free of charge and open to all Kilkenny based businesses. I would encourage any enterprise, big or small, across the county to put forward a nomination for themselves or another worthy company who deserves recognition for their business and accomplishments.”



Businesses are encouraged to enter in up to three of the categories available ranging from ‘Customer Service Excellence’ to ‘Family Business of the Year’ and ‘Emerging New Business’ to ‘Exporter of the Year’.

With 20 categories available, the Awards programme has celebrated the breadth of commerce throughout County Kilkenny for more than two decades and provides a wonderful opportunity to platform business successes.



The Lifetime Achievement Award and President’s Award are always highlights on this exciting night.

The awards are open to both members and non-members of Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce.

Online Application

Kilkenny Chamber uses a simple on-line nomination and application form to process the applications.

Nominations close on Wednesday, September 21st. Thereafter candidates will be required to put forward a full application by Friday, September 30th. A shortlist of finalists will be announced and go on to the interview round in October. The 20 category winners and the Overall Business of the Year, as well as the President’s Award and Lifetime Achievement award, will be announced on Saturday, 19th November at the Chamber’s annual black-tie banquet, the Kilkenny Business Awards ceremony in Lyrath Estate Hotel.

See www.kilkennychamber.ie for nomination forms and more information.