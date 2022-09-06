Search

06 Sept 2022

Entry is open for the Kilkenny Business Awards 2022

Kilkenny

John Hurley, CEO Kilkenny Chamber, Brian Keyes, President of Kilkenny Chamber, Helen Carroll (MC) and Cathal Smyth, Managing Director/General Manager, State Street (Main Sponsor) PICTURE Vicky Comerfo

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

06 Sept 2022 7:09 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce, along with main sponsor, State Street, have launched the Kilkenny Business Awards 2022.


After a very successful 2021 Business Awards last March, Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce is returning to its traditional date in November this year, for the big social and business networking event of the year.
Saturday, November 19, in the Lyrath Estate Hotel is a date for all business diaries.


Open to all businesses operating in Kilkenny City and county, the nomination process was officially announced by Cathal Smyth, Managing Director, Chief Administrative Officer, State Street Global Services Ireland, at an event hosted by Kilkenny Chamber at Dore Optical in their brand-new building on the Waterford Road, on Tuesday.

PICTURES: Check out our Kilkenny heroes on National Services Day


Dores were the winners of the Overall Business of the Year at the 2021 Business Awards.
Kilkenny Chamber is now calling on individuals and enterprises across Kilkenny to nominate businesses for one of the prestigious awards.


This year three new categories are being introduced: Diversity, Equality and Inclusion in the Workplace, Health and Wellness in the Workplace, and the Post Pandemic Phoenix Award.
President of Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce, Brian Keyes said: “The awards process is free of charge and open to all Kilkenny based businesses. I would encourage any enterprise, big or small, across the county to put forward a nomination for themselves or another worthy company who deserves recognition for their business and accomplishments.”


Businesses are encouraged to enter in up to three of the categories available ranging from ‘Customer Service Excellence’ to ‘Family Business of the Year’ and ‘Emerging New Business’ to ‘Exporter of the Year’.
With 20 categories available, the Awards programme has celebrated the breadth of commerce throughout County Kilkenny for more than two decades and provides a wonderful opportunity to platform business successes.


The Lifetime Achievement Award and President’s Award are always highlights on this exciting night.
The awards are open to both members and non-members of Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce.

Online Application
Kilkenny Chamber uses a simple on-line nomination and application form to process the applications.
Nominations close on Wednesday, September 21st. Thereafter candidates will be required to put forward a full application by Friday, September 30th. A shortlist of finalists will be announced and go on to the interview round in October. The 20 category winners and the Overall Business of the Year, as well as the President’s Award and Lifetime Achievement award, will be announced on Saturday, 19th November at the Chamber’s annual black-tie banquet, the Kilkenny Business Awards ceremony in Lyrath Estate Hotel.
See www.kilkennychamber.ie for nomination forms and more information.

Kilkenny TD says government is failing people in need of emergency social welfare payments

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media