Search

16 Sept 2022

Editorial: Credit Union still showing its value for Kilkenny communities

St Canice's Credit Union, Kilkenny

St Canice's Credit Union, Kilkenny

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

16 Sept 2022 4:07 PM

Email:

editor@kilkennypeople.ie

It is great to see so many people from this community — and indeed, from further afield — availing of the fantastic service that is our local Credit Union.

Our story on page 2 this week reveals that thousands of customers across Kilkenny City and county have switched their current accounts to St Canice’s Credit Union in response to a number of institutions and banks exiting the Irish market.

With the likes of KBC and Ulster Bank making their exit, leaving their long-standing customers searching for other options, a time-tested  institution has stepped up and looks set to play a more important role in many people’s lives over the coming years.

St Canice’s Credit Union has grown in recent times, expanding to incorporate other smaller institutions that can benefit their own communities by coming under the umbrella of a bigger regional centre. Many of the staff and management are local, and are the friends and family of people in this community.

The most recent AGM for St Canice’s Credit Union showed a very healthy set of accounts. There were some extremely positive soundings from that meeting, and shareholders have good cause to be satisfied.

The one area of concern was the low level of borrowings by members. It is crucial — to maintain healthy books — that people come to borrow from the local Credit Union. They offer some of the best rates going in many areas — and that will be what keeps things moving forward in our post-pandemic world.

In lieu of a dividend for members this year, the Credit Union decided to put its surplus back into community causes.

A special fund of €250,000 was created to allow the Credit Union to make a significant contribution to community based initiatives — across social, cultural and charitable purposes. Local projects have benefitted right across the Credit Union’s common bond area. Well done to all.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media