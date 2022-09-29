Search

29 Sept 2022

National award for Kilkenny hairdresser

Market Cross based stylist Louise McArdle honoured by Peter Mark

Kilkenny

Louise McArdle (Market Cross) and Area Manager Fiona Murphy at the Peter Mark Long Service Awards. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Sian Moloughney

29 Sept 2022 12:45 PM

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

A Kilkenny hairdresser has been honoured for her long service in a national company.

Louise McArdle, who works at the Peter Mark salon in Market Cross, in Kilkenny City, was recognised at the company's Long Service Awards, held at Hayfield Manor, Cork. She has been a member of the local team for 15 years!

Centre Manager at Market Cross, Lesley Cleere, is delighted for Louise: "I would like to congratulate Louise McArdle on her long service here in Peter mark Market Cross, we feel very lucky to have her and  it is an absolute pleasure working with Louise.  Always a warm smile and professional manner creating the warm friendly atmosphere in this wonderful salon! Wishing Louise many more years of success."

Employees from salons across the island of Ireland who have worked at Peter Mark for 10 years or more attended the awards. In total, 115 Peter Mark colleagues across the country received a Long Service Award this year. 

Peter O’Rourke, CEO of Peter Mark said: "People are at the very heart of our business and our goal is to provide our team with a lifelong career in the industry by providing continuous professional development through our world-class training programme.  

"We have a strong track record in retaining our talent and I am so proud to honour 115 colleagues who have been with the business for 10 years or more. I would like to thank all our people for their continued passion, creativity and commitment to our business and I wish everyone continued success in their career.” 

