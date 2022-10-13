Kilkenny hairstylist scoops national award!

Ireland’s top hairdressers won big earlier this week at the annual IHF Irish Hairdressing Championships.

The event, held in person for the first time since 2019, featured world-class work from talented hair stylists from all over Ireland.

Kilkenny’s Jennifer O’Keeffe of Alison Hehir Studio, Kilkenny was announced as one of five prestigious ‘Star Team 2023' on the night.

The annual awards ceremony, hosted by the Irish Hairdressers Federation, is the premier event in the Irish hairdressing calendar, showcasing the very best of Irish hair stylists.

The awards are judged by an expert panel of international and Irish judges.

The big winner on the night was Martha Galvin, owner of Allure Hair & Beauty in County Mayo, who was awarded IHF Hairdresser of the Year, along with placing second in two other categories.

Tiegan Neary, also of Allure Hair & Beauty, was chosen as the IHF Irish Trainee Hairdresser of the Year along with wins in the Fantasy-Junior and Extensions categories.

Commenting on the awards, Irish Hairdressers Federation Vice President, Lisa Eccles, said 'this was a highly competitive year'.

"I know the judges had a very hard time in deciding the winners," she said.

"It was great to be back in-person for the first time since the pandemic and the IHF Championships is a celebration of the world class hair stylists we have here in Ireland.

"Once again, the calibre of the entries and the winners shows that Ireland really punches above its weight when it comes to hairdressing talent."

The Irish Hairdressers Federation is the trade association for Irish hairdressers and represents over 500 salon owners nationwide, who in turn employ over 7,000 stylists.