Kenna's Butchers in Kilkenny - 90 years of tradition and still going strong!

Kenna’s Family Butchers have been in business in Friary Street for 90 years.

The business spans three generations and the family are immensely proud of it.

The Kenna Family Butchers' tradition begins in 1932 in Friary Street Kilkenny where Michael’s late grandfather Paddy opened the shop.

Paddy worked in Hickey’s butchers, High Street Kilkenny in 1925 where he served his time as a butcher learning his trade before coming up to establish Kenna’s in Friary street. Paddy sadly passed away seven years later aged 46 years.

Paddy’s wife Joan (Michael’s grandmother) along with the help of Micheál Lennon ran the shop for 15 years until Michael’s father Paddy took over the running of it in 1956 when he was 20 years old.

Paddy worked hard and long hours in the business and it became his life.

From the age of 10 years he knew nothing else but butchering. There was little time for anything outside of work as there was always something to be done in the shop.

As time passed the business continued as a family affair with his sons Paddy, John and Michael coming on board and even his daughter Anne was drafted in on busy weekends and occasions.

Unfortunately in 1983 tragedy struck the family when Paddy died unexpectedly at the age of 21 during a rugby match in Foulkstown.

Since its establishment, the shop has gradually been revamped several times which included the purchase of a large site at the rear of the shop which is used as a cutting and preparation area.

They also have their own farm dating back to 1970 which enables them to produce a large number of cattle which they slaughter from their own suckler herd in our abattoir. This is key to farm to fork traceability.

"We also purchase beef and lambs from the local mart and direct from other farmers," Michael Kenna explains.

"Having our own farm and fully licensed abattoir ensures that we can only have the best possible beef and lamb in our shop. John is responsible for running this side of the business.

"At Kenna’s butchers we have been producing quality meat since 1932. All meat sold in our premises is naturally reared and is guaranteed 100% Irish. We have always been associated with superior quality with over 100 fresh Irish beef, lamb, pork, bacon and poultry products on sale in our shop every day."

Michael came into the business in 1987 at 17 years old and under the watchful eye of his father Paddy grew the business into what it is today.

There is a vast knowledge of experience which has passed down from generation to generation.

He understood the importance of improving and upgrading both the shop and its products to grow the business into what it has become today.

He has overseen a lot of changes over the past 30 years.

"We are lucky to have a young and enthusiastic staff with Peter, Darren and Luke," he said.

"Today there is a big emphasis on serving the requirement of the consumer both young and old. Ready to cook meals and value added products have become very popular as people are living very busy lifestyles and have less time to prepare meals."

Michael has grown the business to adapt to current consumer needs introducing a range of ready to cook products. The traditional Sunday roast is not as popular in Irish households and more families are eating out over the weekends.

"All our products are made fresh in store daily and a lot of the products can be cooked in 30 minutes," he said.

"You can purchase a very healthy and affordable meal for you and/or your family from our wide selection of meat products while also choosing from one of our accompanying side dishes."

Michael has shown his star quality over the years taking part in competitions and successfully winning the National Championship in the Ready to Cook category of the Craft Butcher Speciality Foods Competition final in Limerick.

The competition illustrated the range of products now available in Butcher shops and underpinning the ACBI campaign to ‘Eat out at home’.

Kenna’s butchers has changed with the times and developed a wide range of products to suit the modern consumers' taste, pocket and lifestyle.

The business has successfully continued to thrive in Friary Street having come through a number of challenging times over the last 90 years.

It has survived World War II, the banking/financial crisis of 2008 and more recently COVID-19.

In keeping with tradition the business is still very much family orientated with Paddy, Michael and John and even Michael’s wife Helen lending a hand especially over the busy Christmas period.

At 86 years old Paddy is still full of energy and comes into the shop every day.

A customer once asked him when he was going to retire and he replied ‘when he falls down and has to be carried out in a box’!

He also jokes that he is back doing what he started out doing which was deliveries and the only difference now is he has a van instead of a bike.

Kenna’s Butchers would like to thank all their very loyal customers, restaurants and hotels whose support has been crucial to their business.

"Finally we would like to remember two very important family members, my mother Barbara and brother Paddy who are watching over us from above, I’m sure they are very proud of us for keeping the show on the road."