Callan ICA meetings resume

Callan ICA resumes on Thursday 20th September with a meeting in Br Rice Centre.

ICA is open to women from 18 years upwards. Callan ICA take part in activities varying from social dancing, line dancing, art and crafts, gardening, flower arranging, quiz nights, Irish dancing, historical days outs, visit to shows, and weekends away here and abroad.

Guest speaker on the night of each meeting, refreshments served. New members welcome contact Ann 0876769184 or Betty 0863715757.



Next trip 30th September to Altamount gardens and include afternoon tea. All names please, to Mary 0868408027. Trip open to non members.