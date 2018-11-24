Callan CommunityText Alert meeting

Callan community/ text alert will hold a crime prevention talk and registration night on Tuesday 4th December in the friary hall from 7pm.



Members of an Garda Siochana and Muintir na tire will be in attendance. Tea and coffee will be served.

They want to make our community a safer place for our families, our children, our neighbours and older people. Everyone is welcome.



The rural community of Baunta has had a very successful Text Alert system installed nearly three years.

Once they are set up they are very cost effective asnd everyone should get involved for a small amount of money.