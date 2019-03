The St. Brigid’s College Annual Fun Run and Walk will take place on Sunday, March 10 at 11am.



The 10K chipped run is open to Over 18s only.

Entry costs €20 on the day. Entry to the 5K Family Fun Run/Walk costs €10 for adults, €5 for children and €20 for families.

Registration takes place from 9 to 10.30am at the school. Further information at 056-7725189.