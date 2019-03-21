The cat that got the cream! Kilkenny man becomes a millionaire after claiming €1 million Daily Million prize

A Kilkenny man was beaming from ear to ear today in the National Lottery Winners’ Room as he collected his cheque for a cool €1,000,000 which he won on a Daily Million draw last month.

When asked how it feels to become Ireland’s newest millionaire, the cool and collected winner declared: “Ah sure isn’t it a grand feeling!” as he folded the cheque and placed it in his pocket.

The lucky winner struck gold on the 9pm Daily Million draw on Friday, February 15, and he bought his winning Quick Pick ticket at the Londis Callan Co-Op, West Street, Callan in Co. Kilkenny.

The man revealed he has no plans as of yet for his National Lottery windfall and continued: “I checked my ticket just before 10pm that night and found out that I was a millionaire. I couldn’t believe it – in fact I still can’t believe it but I’m going to take my time to see what I want to do with the money. There’ll be no spending spree for the foreseeable future anyway!”

Daily Million draws take place at both 2pm and 9pm, seven days a week, for just €1 per play.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said: “This win is just the latest in a real hot streak for our Daily Million players across the country. So far in 2019, there has been a total eight top prize winners of the Daily Million and Plus games. In the past seven days alone, we have had two €500,000 Daily Million Plus top prize winners.”

