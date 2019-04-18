Callan Macra take camogie title

Congratulations to Callan Macra’s Camogie team who won the All-Ireland camogie competition in St Kieran’s College last Saturday.

The girls put on some great performances to comeout trumps at the end of the blitz. Well done to the hurling team also who reached the semi-finals and were beaten by the eventual winners, Devils Bit Macra.

It was a busy weekend in sport with Callan Macra’s Volleyball team participating in the All-Ireland Finals on Sunday. The team showed great skill and experience to reach the final of the competition, but were beaten by a strong Fethard Macra team.