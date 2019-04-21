Drop in events at Droichead Family Resource Centre in Callan

The following activities are running on a weekly basis at Droichead Family Resource Centre on West Street in Callan, all are drop in and open to anyone.



Mondays 9.30 -10.45: Toddlers and Tea, play activities for walkers –pre-schoolers and a cuppa and chat for the parents.



Mondays 11 – 12.15 Babies and Bumps for parents who are expecting and those with pre-walkers, a safe space for parents to meet others and get support and advice around everything baby. Thursdays 10am – 1pm Droichead Friends Shed meets to share hobbies and interest.



Friday’s between 2 – 5pm Callan Men’s shed meets in their workshop. New members always welcome.