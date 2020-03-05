Kilkenny supermarket applies to change delivery time restrictions

A south Kilkenny supermarket has lodged a planning application to formally change restrictions on delivery times to the store.

Aldi Stores (Ireland) have applied to remove the existing delivery restriction hours permitted under Kilkenny County Council planning reference 11/187 (An Bord Pleanala Ref: PL.10.239697) specifically Condition 16 of the An Bord Pleanala order which states that heavy goods vehicles deliveries shall only occur during daytime hours (8am to 8pm).

The application was received by Kilkenny County Council on February 24. Submissions can be made until March 29. A decision is due on April 19.