One way traffic system proposed for Callan

A narrow traffic bottleneck in Callan is set to become one-way under a new road safety scheme.



As part of the draft plan there will be changes for traffic on all four main streets in the town centre - Bridge Street/ Green Street and Mill Street/ West Street.



Bridge Street is set to become one-way, in a north to south direction, under this proposed plan.



The plan will also see a change with the prioritisation of traffic flow along Mill Street/ West Street at the junction with Green Street/ Bridge Street.



The plan was set out at the recent meeting of Callan Thomastown Municipal District meeting by Acting Senior Executive Engineer Declan Murphy.



Mr Murphy said the Low Cost Safety Scheme design will allow additional space for pedestrians and cyclists.



Before any changes are made there will be a period of public consultation. Funding for the work has been applied for under the Town and Village Renewal special application for accelerated measures in response to Covid-19. If the funding application is successful the layout can be tried on a trial basis, the meeting was told.



Cllr Joe Lyons said some local residents had concerns about speeding and asked if ramps would be included in the plan.

Mr Murphy said as the carriageway is being narrowed that in itself usually slows traffic down, but they can review the plan if needed.



Mary Mulholland, Director of Services, said to keep in mind that ramps can cause noise.