Warning lights delay safety work at Killarney Bridge

The completion of work on Killarney Bridge has been delayed because Irish Rail can’t procure the final signage, local councillors have been told.



At the meeting of Callan Thomastown Municipal District Executive Engineer Declan Murphy said the bridge wall that was damaged by a traffic accident , earlier this year, has been rebuilt by Irish Rail.



The County Council has also procured containment crash barriers which will be fitted in the next month.

However, LED chevrons that were proposed as an extra safety measure for the approach to the bridge can’t be procured by Irish Rail and they have said they will have to get back to Mr Murphy on that part of the plan.



Cllr Deirdre Cullen had asked for an update on the work. The local councillor first raised the need for safety works at the bridge in February, following an accident where a car hit the bridge wall.

Killarney bridge goes over the Waterford to Kilkenny rail line, just north of Thomastown, on the main Kilkenny road.