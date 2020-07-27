Callan's Abbey Meadow walking trail to be upgraded

Plans to upgrade the walking trail around the Abbey Meadow in Callan are underway.



The works will include installing 14 limestone steps in the north east corner of the Abbey Meadow, refurbishment of the handrails and decking on the pedestrian bridge, new seating and landscaping along the edge of the King’s River, an outdoor classroom as well as new signage and information boards.



Rural Development

The work is funded under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme operated by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Director of Services Mary Muholland said this project shows the council are taking on board the aims of the Callan Town Plan. The council is delivering on plans identified in that process.