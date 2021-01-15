Kilkenny Council to install new safety measures along Killarney Bridge

Safety crash barriers planned for Killarney Bridge may not now be installed, local councillors have been told.

The bridge over railway lines, just North of Thomastown on the main Kilkenny Road, has been the site of many road accidents. Earlier this year a plan to improve safety in the area was drawn up.

However, that plan may now have to be altered, local councillors have been told.

Kilkenny County Council will work with Irish Rail on the project.



The first part of the work was to rebuild the wall that had been damaged. Crash barriers were to be designed and installed when the wall was complete. The plan also included LED motion-activated chevrons on the approach to the bridge from the Thomastown side and new road markings.



At the recent meeting of Callan Thomastown Municipal District, Area Engineer Declan Murphy explained that there was an issue about the amount of space between the wall and the road and it may not be possible to install the planned crash barriers.



However, Mr Murphy said, more road markings are being put on the road and the flashing LED lights are on order, expected in early January.

The road markings and signs will improve safety Mr Murphy told Cllr Deirdre Cullen, who has asked for an update.



Cllr Matt Doran said Killarney Bridge will be on the agenda for an upcoming meeting with Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

An accident that occurred at the bridge last February saw part of the bridge wall seriously damaged. There is a long drop onto the train tracks and field on the other side. Fortunately the driver of the car involved on that occasion was not injured.