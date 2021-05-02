Tender documents for phase two of Moat Field trail in Callan being prepared

Tender documents for the second phase of the Moat Field walking trail in Callan are being prepared.

Funding of €193,500 for the second phase of the loop walk was awarded under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme, in March.



Loop 2 of the Moat Field Nature and Heritage Trail within Westcourt Demesne is the second and final phase of the trail, which encompasses two fields, an area of 7.61ha., on the banks of the King’s River.

Area engineer, Declan Murphy, reported to the Callan Thomastown Municipal District councillors, at their recent meeting, that tender documents for consultants for detailed design and contract administration is underway.



