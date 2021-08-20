Last chance to include your Callan CBS memories in new book

End of year awards at Coláiste Éamann Rís
Last call for inclusion of any memories - photographs, articles or little stories from you or your loved one’s time at CBS Callan (Coláiste Éamann Rís).
The school history book will be edited and the lay out compiled during September, so if they don’t have your information/ photographs very soon they will not be in the book.
Anything for inclusion can be emailed to Martina Griffin - schooldays@cbscallan.ie or photographs can be left into the school to be scanned and returned to you from August 25th. Thanks in advance.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.