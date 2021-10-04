Traffic diversions for Callan roadworks this week

Temporary road closure in Callan this week
Diversions will be in place in Callan, this week, while roadworks are underway.
According to Kilkenny County Council the R695 at Westcourt North, Callan, will be closed to vehicular traffic from its junction with the L1017 at Westcourt North to the Edmund Rice Centre from Wednesday, October 6, to Friday, October 8, inclusive, from approximately 8a.m. to 5p.m.
Local diversions shall be in operation and signposted.
Whilst roadworks are in progress local access will be facilitated, as far as is practicable, but is likely to be subject to delays.
The County Council also advise that this work is weather dependent.
Kilkenny County Council appreciates your co-operation and apologise for any inconvenience caused.
