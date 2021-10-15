Callan's new Colaiste Abhainn Rí to hold first information evening

Callan's new, amalgamated secondary school will hold its first information night next week.
Prospective students and their parents are invited to attend the online event. Invitations have been issued to sixth year students at all local primary schools.
New school principal, Anthony Leahy, is looking forward to speaking to people next Tuesday evening, October 19, via Zoom.
The information evening will get the enrollment process for Coláiste Abhainn Rí underway.
Coláiste Abhainn Rí will be an amalgamation of the two secondary schools in Callan - Coláiste Eamann Rís (CBS) and St Brigid's College (Mercy Order).
It is hoped to be able to hold a traditional open night in early November, depending on public health guidelines.
Danesfort’s Philly Cooney beats Conahy’s John Mullan in this race to the ball. Picture: Billy Culleton
Kilkenny and Suttonians in action during their Leinster League Division 2 clash on Saturday afternoon which Kilkenny emerged 7-1 winners. Picture: Mark Desmond
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.