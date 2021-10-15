Search

15/10/2021

Callan's new Colaiste Abhainn Rí to hold first information evening

Prospective students and parents invited to online event

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Callan's new, amalgamated secondary school will hold its first information night next week.

Prospective students and their parents are invited to attend the online event. Invitations have been issued to sixth year students at all local primary schools.

New school principal, Anthony Leahy, is looking forward to speaking to people next Tuesday evening, October 19, via Zoom. 

The information evening will get the enrollment process for Coláiste Abhainn Rí underway. 

Coláiste Abhainn Rí will be an amalgamation of the two secondary schools in Callan - Coláiste Eamann Rís (CBS) and St Brigid's College (Mercy Order).

It is hoped to be able to hold a traditional open night in early November, depending on public health guidelines.

