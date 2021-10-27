Clever clogs in Callan! Macra team's top class score in quiz

Callan Macra with Macra members with President John Keane
Congratulations to the team from Callan Macra, who did well in the Macra/ Irish Farmers Journal Know Your Agriculture Quiz.
The event took place in Tralee, Co Kerry, and the Callan team that came third - Majella McCarthy, Jimmy Lynch, Aine Walton and Joanne Cushen. They are pictured, above, with Macra President John Keane. Photo: O’Gorman Photography.
Conahy and John Lockes players battle for the ball during the sides do or die clash in Tullaroan on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Maurice Walsh
Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19 midfielder Ellen Molloy in action against Northern Ireland at Markets Field. Pic: Sportsfile
