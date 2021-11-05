Frontline workers are winners at Kilkenny People of the Year awards

Patricia Mc Quillan, SECH; Helen Butler, director of nursing at St Luke’s Hospital and Anne Slattery, General Manager at St Luke's Hospital
Kilkenny's frontline workers were named the overall winners at the Kilkenny People of the Year awards, which were held at the Newpark Hotel this evening.
Other winners on the night were: Tullahought Community Development Ltd (Heritage), Mary Fitzgerald (Sport), Ballyfoyle Calendar Girls Committee (Community), Martin Fox (Courage), Ebony Masuku (Youth Development), Anna O'Sullivan (Arts), Eastern Environs Defibrillator Group (Volunteerism/PPN) and Kieran Brennan (Hall of Fame).
Over 100 people attended the event which is one of the highlights of Kilkenny's social calendar.
Editor of the Kilkenny People Sam Matthews said that the event was a fantastic celebration of some of Kilkenny's most hardworking and talented people.
"Congratulations to all our winners. It has been a strange two years since our last awards night but we are delighted to be able to celebrate everyone tonight."
For full coverage and all the pictures from the night see next week's Kilkenny People.
