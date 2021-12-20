Motorist that 'turned away' from Kilkenny checkpoint charged for a variety of offences

Picture: Garda Síochána Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow
A driver attempting to avoid a recent garda checkpoint in Callan has been arrested and charged for serious road traffic offences.
After pulling the vehicle over for inspection, it was found that the driver was displaying false discs.
Gardaí have stated that charges will follow for the fraudulent discs.
Further to that, the driver also failed a roadside drugs test.
Gardaí added that further charges will be administered in the event of the driver's blood sample coming back positive for drugs.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.