Lucky Kilkenny 'Telly Bingo' player yet to claim mammoth prize win

A 'Telly Bingo' ticket purchased in Kilkenny over the Christmas period worth €50,262 has yet to be claimed.

The winning ticket was sold at the Callan Co-op in Callan and the National Lottery have confirmed that it is still waiting for the winner to make contact.

The Snowball prize is a bonus for Telly Bingo players who achieve a Fullhouse on or before the 45th number, i.e. the Snowball number.

If there is no Snowball winner, the Snowball number will be increased by one number to 46 on the next show and €5,000 will be added to the Snowball prize.

This process continues until there is a Snowball winner(s).

Once the Snowball prize has been won, the Snowball number reverts to 45 and the Snowball prize is reset to €10,000.

All prizes must be claimed within 90 days from the date of the TellyBingo draw.