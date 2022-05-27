Search

27 May 2022

Historic Callan walled garden gets a new lease of life

Plant sale June bank holiday weekend

Sian Moloughney

27 May 2022 2:01 PM

For hundreds of years a walled garden has stood at Westcourt in Callan. It was once a place to grow vegetables for the residents of the now-demolished Westcourt House, but now, thanks to the efforts of a new generation, the garden is again embracing the spirit of cultivation and growing.
From small businesses to small allotment hobbyists, Westcourt Walled Garden is again a hive of activity.

ABOVE: Gladys Lydon of Living and Growing prepares for the plant sale over the June Bank Holiday weekend. All photographs: Harry Reid

The garden is a place of activity and community, very much embracing the wishes of the late Patrick Lydon.


“We always planned for social endeavours to go on here,” his wife Gladys Lydon explained. To her the rural idyll has always been like a ‘sleeping beauty’ and it is now slowly coming back to life.
There is a lot of life in the area, Gladys says, with the Camphill Community farm beside the garden, volunteers that help her and the allotment growers.


Central to all the projects now going on there is a love of growing.
Patrick and his wife Gladys set up their own business at the garden, just before lockdown and Patrick’s untimely passing. Gladys is carrying on their dream project to grow and sell plants. The social enterprise aims to grow plants that will bring joy to the soul, with organic methods that will bring joy to their natural environment.

ABOVE: An entrance to the walled garden


The ‘Living and Growing’ Nursery is a busy place again as summer approaches. Gladys currently sells her plants through the Neighbourfood Markets in Callan, Owning and Clonmel, and by appointment at Westcourt. (She can be reached at 0868688084). However, over the upcoming June Bank Holiday Weekend there will be a plant sale, of herbaceous perennials, all weekend.
From Saturday, June 4, to Monday, June 6, from 11am to 4pm daily, you can go along to discover the plants and enjoy the walled garden. Light refreshments will also be on sale on the day.

Click 'NEXT' for more photographs and to read more about the other projects at the Westcourt Walled Garden

