17 Jun 2022

A new chapter begins for Callan Co-op

KILKENNY

Donncha O’ Sullivan, chairperson of Callan Co-op, Liam Ryan, James Fitzpatrick, general manager, Mary Ryan and Jim McHugh, assistant manager

Kilkenny People

17 Jun 2022 10:22 AM

Callan Co-op is a unique kind of business, as a co-op owned and controlled by its members, with a special connection with the community in Callan.

This past year has seen some big changes, with many more to come.

The first stage in a re-development has been the creation of a new and fresh logo for Callan Co-op.

The new branding represents its place in a rolling agricultural landscape supporting the Co-op and representing our Co-operative spirit. Over the coming months this brand will be gradually rolled out through various media culminating in a new store launch.

After extensive work in the yard outside, early June marked the start the physical changes within the retail store. This new development means that customers get the benefit of a much larger selection in agri, homeware and DIY across the store.

During the development, there may be some disruptions but overall, with extra staff on hand, it will be business as usual.

As part of the expansion plans, a new store manager, Siobhan Mason, who is hugely experienced in this sector, has been appointed. The Co-op looks forward to all of the expertise that she will bring to make customers’ experience in Callan Co-op even better.
Everyone at the Co-op is looking forward to sharing their exciting new developments as they happen and will be regularly posting on social media to show you how the store is coming along.

