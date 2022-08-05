Golfers set to tee up for Mount Carmel Supported Golf Classic in Callan

The annual golf classic in aid of Mount Carmel Supported Care Home is taking place the weekend of August 26 and 27 in Callan Golf Club.

This event is the main fundraising event for Mount Carmel. Last year’s classic was a fantastic success with good weather and a great turnout by the golfers of Callan, Kilkenny and even further afield. The course looked fantastic.

Mount Carmel Supported Care Home opened in 1985 and offers its services to low dependency residents over 65 years. It provides long-term and respite care for residents who are mainly capable of living independently and who require minimal assistance in a home-from-home environment.

It promotes independent living in a safe and comfortable environment for the older people of the parish and surrounding parishes and is established as an integral part in the provision of a comprehensive service to the elderly in the community. The total capacity is for 20 residents. There are 20 single bedrooms.

While the past two and half years have been very challenging for everyone in Mount Carmel - from residents and their families to staff - the facility is coming back to normality and only recently had a summer party, with family and friends attending.

The golf classic will be taking place in Callan Golf Club on the weekend of Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27 is a fantastic day in aid of Mount Carmel. There are an array of prizes for the successful teams who compete in the classic.

The fee is €80 per team of four and there is also the opportunity of availing of the splendid facilities in Callan Golf Club.

If you are interested in entering a team, please contact the following by text or phone: John Healy, Tel. 087-6592977, Margaret Maher 087-9606440.