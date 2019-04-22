Castlecomer quiz to support orphanage in Tanzania

A special plea goes out to all in the community to support a table quiz which will be held in the Vaults, Castlecomer, on Tuesday April 23rd commencing at 8 p.m.

Quizmaster Maurice Shortall promises the wide range of questions will suit all abilities with a couple of picture rounds included. All funds raised will go to towards Zion Home, an orphanage in Tanzania where local girl Aoife Brennan will spend five weeks teaching children who have long term illness or no family members to care for them.



Aoife told this column "I am a third year student in NUIG studying maths and education. This summer I am travelling to Tanzania. Here I will be volunteering with the Olive Branch for children. I will be teaching and helping out in classes for five weeks at the Zion home.



"This is an orphanage for children who have long term illness or no family members to care for them. I will be living in the Zion Home with the children for the five weeks.



"The organisation that I am volunteering with is The Olive Branch for Children. This organisation helps remote communities in Tanzania assess their primary needs and establishes programs that target the most vulnerable in those communities. I believe that this will be a life changing experience for me and hope I can make some difference to these children in the Zion Home."