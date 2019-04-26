Safety on the road for the Deenside Cup this weekend

CYCLE RACE SAFETY

The Deenside Cup cycle race for 2019 takes place on Sunday, April 28. There will be between 300/400 cyclists taking part.

Starts in Castlecomer and moves towards Kilkenny before turning right at Hennebry’s cross into Ballyragget and back to Castlecomer.



Cyclists will have four laps to complete. It will start at 12 noon and finish at approx. 4.30pm.



For everybody’s safety, both riders and road users it will be necessary to take care in the town, and on all the course routes during these particular times. Extra caution is needed with family pets and livestock.



Thank you in advance for your co-operation and apologies for any inconvenience caused during the event.