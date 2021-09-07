'Radiant and generous' - Castlecomer and Kilkenny pays tribute to Julie Comerford

A radiant ’Comer light has been extinguished with the death of Julie Comerford (née Coogan) at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Just over two short years ago the death of her husband Joe was a tragic blow and now once again a veil of sadness has sent shock waves through the community and the county.

Julie had a heart of gold and could always make everyone she encountered feel so special. A truly elegant woman, she always dressed in style. She lifted the hearts of so many in the community with her numerous and generous acts of kindness, which were always carried out with the utmost discretion.

For many years Julie was a committee member of Deenside Players and an ever present at the Pantos. With the passing of Julie and Joe, they leave a legacy of good and generous deeds to numerous families in distress, clubs, and organisations, and third level students.

The community owes a huge debt of gratitude to the Comerford family for the magnificent Avalon House Hotel, which undoubtedly has been the catalyst for the economic prosperity so prevalent in the town today.

As the cortege made its way to Crosshill Cemetery Kilkenny Street, the Square and Chatsworth Street were lined with mourners and at Kiltown past, present, and future members of Erin’s Own stood in silence in great numbers.

She was laid to rest in Crosshill Cemetery after Requiem Mass celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception by Fr Ian Doyle, Kiltown assisted by Msgr Michael Ryan PP Castlecomer.

Julie is survived by her daughter Jane; son Jimmy; mother Lil; sisters Caroline and Lillian; brothers Micheál, Seamus, Billy and John; Jane’s partner Mark; Jimmy’s partner Maggie; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews; extended family and a huge circle of friends.