Kilkenny starts 2022 on the right foot with hugely successful Castlecomer Wellie Race

Happy faces in the wellie race PICTURE: VICKY COMERFORD
The 42nd Annual Wellie Race in Castlecomer on New Year's Day was a huge success, with great crowds turning out for a brilliant series of outdoor activities.
The emphasis was on safety, and participants and spectators rose to the challenge with sterling assistance from the Garda Siochána, Order of Malta, stewards, and volunteers. The changed format meant registration and the race start was from Chatsworth Street, the wise decision to let the walkers go as early as they wished was a visible social distancing success.
For all the pictures and full report from the brilliant day out, see this week's Kilkenny People!
Aoife Norris, Kellyanne Doyle and Aoife Doyle celebrate Kilkenny's Littlewoods National League Division 1 victory over Galway
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.