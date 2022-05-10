Minister salutes Castlecomer progress during Kilkenny visit

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick, Minister Robert Troy, Chrissie Walsh, Patricia Owens (Manager - Castlecomer Enterprise Centre), John McGuinness T.D., Cllr John Brennan, Janice O’Donnell, Mary Slevin
Before arriving in Kilkenny city last week, Minister of State Robert Troy visited Castlecomer for a whistle-stop tour.
Minister Troy first visited and toured all twelve units of Castlecomer Enterprise Centre before meeting with the new General Manager of Avalon House Hotel, Peter Wilson.
After that, the Minister was whisked over the new pedestrian bridge in the town and treated to a tour of Castlecomer Discovery Park by General Manager Kathy Purcell.
Speaking in the Enterprise Centre, Chairman of Castlecomer Enterprise Group Cllr John Brennan spoke of how the building has gone ‘from strength to strength’ in recent years.
He also thanked Kilkenny County Council and the local Enterprise Board for their support during that time.
Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick then made a special presentation to Kilkenny County Council CEO Colette Byrne for all that she has accomplished during her term.
“Your foresight in having relevant studies and plans in place in advance of funding announcements ensured success to an extent which had not been seen previously in our rural towns,” he said.
John McGuinness TD, Claire McInerney Brown, CEO Suasmane Limited, Minister Robert Troy TD, Minister of State for Trade and Enterprise and Brian Keyes, President, Kilkenny Chamber
Damien Gaffney, Tetrarch Capital; Timothy P Walbert, Chairman, President and CEO, Horizon Therapeutics; Susan McQuaid O'Dwyer, CEO of Make-A-Wish Ireland; Simon Alliss, Championship Director
