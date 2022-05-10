Search

10 May 2022

Kilkenny doctor named Area Director for region of 900,000 people

Kilkenny doctor named Area Director for region of 900,000 people

Kilkennyman Dr John Cuddihy has been appointed Area Director for one of the country’s new Regional Health areas

Reporter:

Reporter

10 May 2022 2:30 PM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

A Kilkenny doctor has been appointed as director for a newly-formed region.

Dr John Cuddihy will be the head of an enhanced, consultant-delivered model of service delivery aligned to international best practice.

As public health reform and the Sláintecare programme are being strategically rolled out across the country, a number of appointments have been made to the new Regional Health Areas.

The new model radically changes the governance and operating structure within the HSE Public Health function.

Dr Cuddihy has been appointed as Area Director for the new geographically realigned Area C.

The ‘hub and spoke model’ of public health will mean a consultant-led multi-disciplinary team with domain specific roles, delivering greater expertise and experience based on regional population need.

Eurovision Song Contest 2022: Who are the favourites?

Dr Cuddihy will oversee Area C, which is made up of Dublin (South-East), Dun Laoghaire, Wicklow, Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and South Tipperary.

Boasting the third highest population, it will cater for in the region of 900,000 people.

“I am delighted to step into this new role as Area Director,” said Dr Cuddihy.

“It comes at a very exciting time in reforming not only public health but the health service in general. As a public health doctor for many years, I have experienced first-hand the work involved and I welcome the proposed changes which will be focused, need led and supported by experienced multi-disciplinary teams.”

Dr Cuddihy, who served as Interim Director at the HPSC (Health Protection Surveillance Centre), was a key member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

He will continue as a member of the revised advisory group set up to replace NPHET.

Kilkenny hold off late Wexford rally to claim first Leinster Under 20 title since 2019

Kilkenny 1-13 Wexford 0-15

The group will advise the Minister for Health and Government on how best to maximise Ireland’s medium to long-term preparedness against coronavirus.

“John has huge experience as a clinician and as a team leader,” said Dr Carmel Mullaney, outgoing Director of Public Health, HSE South-East, speaking of the appointment.

“He will bring all his experience to this new role to help shape the future of public health and I know our team are looking forward to working with him and developing our vision.”

Having studied in St Kieran’s College, John attended UCC and served as a member of the public health team in HSE South-East for many years.

“This change will be a team effort,” he said of his new role.

“In recent years, we have seen how colleagues in the health service and beyond have successfully changed their roles in delivering results and providing support and care.

“At the core of this and of future reform, are people and that sense of commitment to improving and protecting the health of our population.”

WATCH: Father Ted stars reunite in hilarious TikTok

Cost of electricity in Ireland is fourth highest in Europe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media