Kilkenny doctor named Area Director for region of 900,000 people

A Kilkenny doctor has been appointed as director for a newly-formed region.

Dr John Cuddihy will be the head of an enhanced, consultant-delivered model of service delivery aligned to international best practice.

As public health reform and the Sláintecare programme are being strategically rolled out across the country, a number of appointments have been made to the new Regional Health Areas.

The new model radically changes the governance and operating structure within the HSE Public Health function.

Dr Cuddihy has been appointed as Area Director for the new geographically realigned Area C.

The ‘hub and spoke model’ of public health will mean a consultant-led multi-disciplinary team with domain specific roles, delivering greater expertise and experience based on regional population need.

Dr Cuddihy will oversee Area C, which is made up of Dublin (South-East), Dun Laoghaire, Wicklow, Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and South Tipperary.

Boasting the third highest population, it will cater for in the region of 900,000 people.

“I am delighted to step into this new role as Area Director,” said Dr Cuddihy.

“It comes at a very exciting time in reforming not only public health but the health service in general. As a public health doctor for many years, I have experienced first-hand the work involved and I welcome the proposed changes which will be focused, need led and supported by experienced multi-disciplinary teams.”

Dr Cuddihy, who served as Interim Director at the HPSC (Health Protection Surveillance Centre), was a key member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

He will continue as a member of the revised advisory group set up to replace NPHET.

The group will advise the Minister for Health and Government on how best to maximise Ireland’s medium to long-term preparedness against coronavirus.



“John has huge experience as a clinician and as a team leader,” said Dr Carmel Mullaney, outgoing Director of Public Health, HSE South-East, speaking of the appointment.

“He will bring all his experience to this new role to help shape the future of public health and I know our team are looking forward to working with him and developing our vision.”

Having studied in St Kieran’s College, John attended UCC and served as a member of the public health team in HSE South-East for many years.

“This change will be a team effort,” he said of his new role.

“In recent years, we have seen how colleagues in the health service and beyond have successfully changed their roles in delivering results and providing support and care.

“At the core of this and of future reform, are people and that sense of commitment to improving and protecting the health of our population.”