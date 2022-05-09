Kilkenny hold off late Wexford rally to claim first Leinster Under 20 title since 2019

Despite being left hanging on in the four minutes of stoppage time, Kilkenny did enough to claim a one point victory in the O'Neills Leinster Under 20 Hurling Final against Wexford at Netwatch Cullen Park.

On a difficult night for hurling where both teams were guilty of numerous mistakes, it was Jack Doyle's 36th minute goal that helped Kilkenny over the line.

Doyle's goal gave the Cats a 1-9 to 0-5 lead with over 20 minutes remaining but from there to the finish, Wexford piled the pressure on their neighbours and it was Cian Byrne who led the fight with 10 points in total.

It was in the four added on minutes of stoppage time that Wexford looked most threatening with points from Cian Byrne and Thomas Kinsella reducing the gap to the bare minimum and Jack Redmond then had a glorious chance to equalise but to the delight of the Kilkenny supporters his late chance drifted wide.

Billy Drennan was again the main man in attack for Kilkenny with six frees while the likes of Padraig Lennon, Denis Walsh and Joe Fitzpatrick all had big showings.

Kilkenny will now advance to the All-Ireland Final where they will meet Limerick on the weekend after next.

Teams and Scorers

Kilkenny- Billy Drennan (0-7, 0-7f), Jack Doyle (1-0), Denis Walsh (0-3), Paddy Langton, Andy Hickey and Timmy Clifford (0-1 each)

Wexford- Cian Byrne (0-10, 0-9f), Jack Redmond (0-2), Cian Molloy, Richie Lawlor and Thomas Kinsella (0-1 each)

Kilkenny- Aidan Tallis (Lisdowney); Niall Rowe (Dicksboro), Sean Purcell (Windgap), Padraig Lennon (Carrickshock); Joe Fitzpatrick (Dunnamaggin), Padraic Moylan (Dicksboro), Paddy Langton (Young Irelands); Killian Doyle (Emeralds), Denis Walsh (Dunnamaggin); Andy Hickey (Dunnamaggin), Timmy Clifford (Dicksboro), Peter McDonald (Thomastown); Billy Drennan (Galmoy), Gearoid Dunne (Tullaroan), Ted Dunne (Graiguenamanagh).

Subs- Jack Doyle (Windgap) for McDonald h-t, Ian Byrne (Glenmore) for T.Dunne h-t, James Walsh (Kilmacow) for G.Dunne 42 mins, Eoin O'Brien (Rower-Inistioge) for Hickey 55 mins, Billy Reid (Glenmore) for Fitzpatrick 58 mins.

Wexford- Cian Byrne; Eoin Ryan, Conor Foley, AJ Redmond; Joe Barrett, Cian Molloy, Kyle Scallan; Darragh Carley, Luke Kavanagh; Richie Lawlor, Corey Byrne Dunbar, Shamey O'Hagan; Cian Browne, Jack Redmond, Cian Byrne.

Subs- David Codd for Dunbar 43 mins, Thomas Kinsella for O'Hagan 45 mins, JJ Twamley for Carley 51 mins, Josh Sheil for Browne 57 mins, Liam Cassin for Kavanagh 58 mins.

Referee- Chris Mooney (Dublin)