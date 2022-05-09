Search

09 May 2022

Kilkenny hold off late Wexford rally to claim first Leinster Under 20 title since 2019

Kilkenny 1-13 Wexford 0-15

Kilkenny hold off late Wexford rally to claim first Leinster Under 20 title since 2019

Denis Walsh of Kilkenny in action against Kyle Scallan of Wexford during the oneills.com Leinster GAA Hurling U20 Championship Final in Carlow. Pic: Piaras O'Midheach/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

09 May 2022 10:06 PM

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Despite being left hanging on in the four minutes of stoppage time, Kilkenny did enough to claim a one point victory in the O'Neills Leinster Under 20 Hurling Final against Wexford at Netwatch Cullen Park.

On a difficult night for hurling where both teams were guilty of numerous mistakes, it was Jack Doyle's 36th minute goal that helped Kilkenny over the line.

Doyle's goal gave the Cats a 1-9 to 0-5 lead with over 20 minutes remaining but from there to the finish, Wexford piled the pressure on their neighbours and it was Cian Byrne who led the fight with 10 points in total.

It was in the four added on minutes of stoppage time that Wexford looked most threatening with points from Cian Byrne and Thomas Kinsella reducing the gap to the bare minimum and Jack Redmond then had a glorious chance to equalise but to the delight of the Kilkenny supporters his late chance drifted wide.

Billy Drennan was again the main man in attack for Kilkenny with six frees while the likes of Padraig Lennon, Denis Walsh and Joe Fitzpatrick all had big showings.

Kilkenny will now advance to the All-Ireland Final where they will meet Limerick on the weekend after next.

Teams and Scorers

Kilkenny- Billy Drennan (0-7, 0-7f), Jack Doyle (1-0), Denis Walsh (0-3), Paddy Langton, Andy Hickey and Timmy Clifford (0-1 each)

Wexford- Cian Byrne (0-10, 0-9f), Jack Redmond (0-2), Cian Molloy, Richie Lawlor and Thomas Kinsella (0-1 each)

Kilkenny- Aidan Tallis (Lisdowney); Niall Rowe (Dicksboro), Sean Purcell (Windgap), Padraig Lennon (Carrickshock); Joe Fitzpatrick (Dunnamaggin), Padraic Moylan (Dicksboro), Paddy Langton (Young Irelands); Killian Doyle (Emeralds), Denis Walsh (Dunnamaggin); Andy Hickey (Dunnamaggin), Timmy Clifford (Dicksboro), Peter McDonald (Thomastown); Billy Drennan (Galmoy), Gearoid Dunne (Tullaroan), Ted Dunne (Graiguenamanagh).

Subs- Jack Doyle (Windgap) for McDonald h-t, Ian Byrne (Glenmore) for T.Dunne h-t, James Walsh (Kilmacow) for G.Dunne 42 mins, Eoin O'Brien (Rower-Inistioge) for Hickey 55 mins, Billy Reid (Glenmore) for Fitzpatrick 58 mins.

Wexford- Cian Byrne; Eoin Ryan, Conor Foley, AJ Redmond; Joe Barrett, Cian Molloy, Kyle Scallan; Darragh Carley, Luke Kavanagh; Richie Lawlor, Corey Byrne Dunbar, Shamey O'Hagan; Cian Browne, Jack Redmond, Cian Byrne.

Subs- David Codd for Dunbar 43 mins, Thomas Kinsella for O'Hagan 45 mins, JJ Twamley for Carley 51 mins, Josh Sheil for Browne 57 mins, Liam Cassin for Kavanagh 58 mins.

Referee- Chris Mooney (Dublin)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media