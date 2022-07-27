My Open Library Service resumes at Castlecomer Library from August 2

Kilkenny County Council Library Service is pleased to welcome back My Open Library Service at Castlecomer Library.

The service operated previously from June 2019 to March 2020 when suspended due to Covid-19.

The My Open Library service offers extended opening hours to library members during unstaffed hours. The service is offered seven days per week, 365 days per year outside of normal opening hours, starting at 8am in the morning and finishing at 10pm at night

My Open Library service is a self-service facility which allows My Open Library members to check in and check out books, use a public pc or Wi-Fi, printing/photocopy/scanning facilities and use of the study spaces.

If you are over 16 you can become a My Open Library member you must fill in an application form so that staff can go through the details of the service with you. Children under 16 can use the service with a parent who is a My Open Library member.

Chairman of Kilkenny County Council Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick said: “I am delighted that My Open Library service is returning to Castlecomer Library and welcome the funding provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development for this initiative which is transforming our libraries by extending the availability of library services to customers at times that best suits them and providing more flexibility and convenience through increased opening hours. I have used this service previously and when re-inducted will do so again.

"The service benefits commuters, shift workers, students, families and all who want to visit the library outside of normal staffed hours. Before it was suspended due to COVID-19 it was a very popular service with almost 350 members registered. I acknowledge the commitment and cooperation of our library staff without whom the introduction of this service would not have been possible.”

If you are a previous My Open Library member or would like to join and to use the My Open Library service. Please contact Castlecomer Library to make an appointment to register and for staff to go through the details of the service with you.