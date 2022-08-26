Castlecomer Discovery Park in North Kilkenny condemns 'mindless vandalism'

Castlecomer Discovery Park have condemned 'mindless' vandalism committed on its grounds overnight as their expensive kayak trailer was pushed into a lake.

As a result, the Discovery Park couldn't offer kayaking to people that booked this morning (disappointing them on their visit) and staff hours and money will now have to be spent trying to fix it.

In a statement on social media, the Discovery Park called on the local people of Castlecomer to help them stop this 'mindless activity'.

"Our logo says 'Yours to Enjoy' because as a not-for-profit social enterprise, the park is for all of us," they said.

"We are constantly trying to improve the offering so that we can continue to create jobs and attract tourists to our town.

"This trailer was part of our newest activity offering kayaking, giving people a chance to try this sport out. Quite frankly this is exhausting and demoralising."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlecomer Garda Station (056 4440650).