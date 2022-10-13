Search

13 Oct 2022

Castlecomer plan - parking to make way for cyclists and pedestrians

Mobility Management Plan is at draft stage

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

13 Oct 2022 1:23 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

ABOVE: Proposed ‘safe school routes’ in the draft Castlecomer Mobility Management Plan



Electric vehicle charge points, extended footpaths and cycle friendly routes will all be part of a plan to improve how people get around Castlecomer.
Safe school routes, new pedestrian crossings and the upgrade of existing junctions will all be included in the new plan, along with a ‘greenway’ cycle route linking the town with Kilkenny City.


The Castlecomer Mobility Management Plan is at a very early stage and must go through a process of public consultation with local people before it is finalised.
It is hoped the new plan will improve the quality of the town’s existing transport network and increase pedestrian and cycle links.


Consultants have already visited the town to survey existing facilities. According to Atkins Castlecomer’s street network has developed in a way that prioritises vehicular traffic and the pedestrian network needs to be improved.


Local councillors were recently briefed on the survey and told that currently the town has a “notable lack” of pedestrian and cycle links between key residential areas and attractions; a “notable lack of adequate pedestrian crossings at key pedestrian desire lines,” as well as a lack of cycle facilities and cycle parking.


A draft plan has been presented to local councillors, and this will go through a process of consultation with local people before it is finalised.
The plan is ‘town centre first’ oriented and extends out to the Discovery Park, Castlecomer Community School, and the business park to the south of the town. It gives pedestrians priority, followed by cyclists, then drivers.


In the draft plan new pedestrian links are proposed in residential areas, as well as extending a pathway to the Deen Celtic grounds and Modubuild facility. Proposals also include “numerous small pedestrian links in parallel with N78.” These could be used for both walking and cycling and take into consideration areas for future residential developments.

Click 'NEXT' for more details from the plan - including proposed changes to parking in The Square

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media