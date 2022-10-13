Castlecomer plan - parking to make way for cyclists and pedestrians

ABOVE: Proposed ‘safe school routes’ in the draft Castlecomer Mobility Management Plan







Electric vehicle charge points, extended footpaths and cycle friendly routes will all be part of a plan to improve how people get around Castlecomer.

Safe school routes, new pedestrian crossings and the upgrade of existing junctions will all be included in the new plan, along with a ‘greenway’ cycle route linking the town with Kilkenny City.



The Castlecomer Mobility Management Plan is at a very early stage and must go through a process of public consultation with local people before it is finalised.

It is hoped the new plan will improve the quality of the town’s existing transport network and increase pedestrian and cycle links.



Consultants have already visited the town to survey existing facilities. According to Atkins Castlecomer’s street network has developed in a way that prioritises vehicular traffic and the pedestrian network needs to be improved.



Local councillors were recently briefed on the survey and told that currently the town has a “notable lack” of pedestrian and cycle links between key residential areas and attractions; a “notable lack of adequate pedestrian crossings at key pedestrian desire lines,” as well as a lack of cycle facilities and cycle parking.



The plan is ‘town centre first’ oriented and extends out to the Discovery Park, Castlecomer Community School, and the business park to the south of the town. It gives pedestrians priority, followed by cyclists, then drivers.



In the draft plan new pedestrian links are proposed in residential areas, as well as extending a pathway to the Deen Celtic grounds and Modubuild facility. Proposals also include “numerous small pedestrian links in parallel with N78.” These could be used for both walking and cycling and take into consideration areas for future residential developments.

