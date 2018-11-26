Hospital sponsors Yulefest Kilkenny's 2018 Medieval Mile Run

UPMC Whitfield, the largest private hospital in the South East, is proud to sponsor this year’s Medieval Mile Run at Yulefest Kilkenny, taking place on December 7 at 7.30pm at St Francis Bridge, Kilkenny.

This year’s event will see runners, joggers, walkers and hand cyclists of all ages take to the streets to run the Medieval Mile under Kilkenny’s magical Christmas lights, with all funds raised going to Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre Kilkenny.

In advance of the big night itself, Yulefest Kilkenny and UPMC Whitfield, together with the Kilkenny Recreation and Sports Partnership, are encouraging as many children as possible to take part.

“Yulefest Kilkenny is a one-of-a-kind event, and the Medieval Mile is a great way to kick off the Christmas season, so we’re encouraging as many people as possible to join us for what promises to be a really magical evening for the whole family," says CEO at UPMC Whitfield David Beirne.

“We’re committed to keeping families in the South East healthy and promoting an active lifestyle, and participants will also be raising money for an excellent cause in the Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre. We know first-hand how important their work is and are proud to be able to support them and this fantastic event.”

The run will begin at St Francis Bridge and move on to Dean Street, with a sharp turn at St Canice’s Church taking runners back down Dean Street and on to Irishtown, Parliament Street and High Street, before finishing under the lights at Kilkenny Castle. Participants will be met at the finish line with refreshments, entertainment and the all-important finisher’s medal for children.

All participants must be registered to take place. The registration cost is €10 and free for children, with participants receiving a timing chip and specially designed event t-shirt. Registration and more information are available online.