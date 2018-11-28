Cadbury's Secret Santa Postal Service comes to Kilkenny

Kilkenny people are invited to be a Secret Santa this Christmas thanks to Cadburys.

Cadbury's want to give everyone the chance to be a Secret Santa and secretly send Cadbury chocolate to their loved ones.

All you have to do is go along to the Cadbury Secret Santa Postal Services at The Parade on

Saturday, December 15, between 12noon - 3pm.

You may post one Cadbury Dairy Milk bar 53g (subject to availability) to a recipient of your choice within the Republic of Ireland - and you can add a note or just be a Secret Santa!